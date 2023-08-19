Bank of America Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $181.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $320.00.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.38.

SEDG opened at $162.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

