Bank of America Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $500.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $375.25.

Shares of SAIA opened at $405.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.99 and its 200-day moving average is $311.65. Saia has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $443.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

