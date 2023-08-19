Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.36 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $75,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HXL opened at $70.88 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

