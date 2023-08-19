Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Commerce Bancshares worth $75,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 126,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

