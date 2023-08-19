Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,944 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $74,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $63,560,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after acquiring an additional 695,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 381,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.