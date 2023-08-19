Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,058,795 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,536,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,058,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $80,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 39.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $111,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,375,010. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

