Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,317 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $71,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $55,274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $367.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.82 and a 12 month high of $393.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.69%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

