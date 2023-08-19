Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 71,476 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $78,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,083,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after buying an additional 122,208 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.74%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

