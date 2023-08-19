Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $77,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,488,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.17 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

