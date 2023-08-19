Barclays Begins Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

