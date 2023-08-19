BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

BMRN opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.