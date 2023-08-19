BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $74.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

