BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shawcor Trading Down 1.3 %

About Shawcor

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

