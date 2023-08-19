BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 101,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.