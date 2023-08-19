Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.