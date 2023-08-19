Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

