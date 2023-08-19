Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $21.33

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Several research firms recently commented on BILI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
