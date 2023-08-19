Brokerages Set Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of Metso Oyj stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

