Brokers Set Expectations for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Accelerate Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,934,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 685,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

