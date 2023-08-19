Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $71,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brunswick by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

NYSE BC opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

