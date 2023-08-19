BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

BTCS Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Get BTCS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BTCS by 98.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 173,802 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BTCS in the first quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTCS in the first quarter worth $242,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.