BTIG Research Raises Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,098,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $6,872,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 77.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

