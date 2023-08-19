Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WHD

Cactus Trading Up 0.8 %

Cactus stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,707,000 after buying an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after buying an additional 286,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cactus by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after buying an additional 1,059,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,313,000 after buying an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.