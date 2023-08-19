California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.23 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

