California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,047 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after purchasing an additional 71,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 397,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,161,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

