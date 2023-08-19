Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,542,000 after acquiring an additional 207,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,445,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.