Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $93.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

