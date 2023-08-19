Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.69.

CAH opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

