Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $86.83. 823,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,340,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.40.

Specifically, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

