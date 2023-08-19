Cardinal Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,963 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 2,603 call options.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAH opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.