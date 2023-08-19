CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 65.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $98.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

