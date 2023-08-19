Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

