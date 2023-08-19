CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CAVA stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

