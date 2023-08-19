Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,870 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,927 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 298,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNTA opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $622.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

