Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,870 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,927 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 298,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNTA opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $622.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.27.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.