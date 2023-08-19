Cheniere Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.97 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

