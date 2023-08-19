Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $200.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.33.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after acquiring an additional 959,800 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.