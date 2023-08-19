Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) vs. Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Critical Analysis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Zalando’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $10.10 billion 1.16 $49.23 million $0.12 229.25 Zalando N/A N/A N/A $0.05 592.62

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than Zalando. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.5% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chewy and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.51% 39.90% 3.07% Zalando N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chewy and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 7 13 0 2.65 Zalando 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chewy presently has a consensus price target of $43.05, indicating a potential upside of 56.49%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Zalando.

Summary

Chewy beats Zalando on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications. The company offers approximately 110,000 products from 3,500 partner brands. Chewy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

