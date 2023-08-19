Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Church & Dwight worth $85,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 481,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,610,191.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,997.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,610,191.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,997.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $93.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

