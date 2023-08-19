Citigroup Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $338.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $278.00 to $338.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Shares of NICE opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NICE will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

