Citigroup Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $103.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

TJX stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

