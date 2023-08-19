CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $18.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Mizuho raised their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in CNX Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 291,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

