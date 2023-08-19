Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of KOF opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

