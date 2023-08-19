Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NYSE:CMC opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

