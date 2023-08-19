Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.81 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of BankUnited worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,519,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,808,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BKU opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

