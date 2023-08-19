Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,682,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,779 shares of company stock worth $9,016,658. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

