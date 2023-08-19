Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 183 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,501 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

