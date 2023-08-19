Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 387 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stride by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Down 0.5 %

LRN opened at $40.70 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

