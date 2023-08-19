Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 469 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Brinker International worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brinker International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,767 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EAT opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

