Comparing CFSB Bancorp (CFSB) & Its Rivals

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) is one of 109 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CFSB Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp 12.75% 1.92% 0.41% CFSB Bancorp Competitors 14.95% 7.49% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CFSB Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CFSB Bancorp Competitors 342 1643 1172 49 2.29

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 221.33%. Given CFSB Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CFSB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million $1.45 million 32.00 CFSB Bancorp Competitors $1.29 billion $269.11 million 12.99

CFSB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp. CFSB Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CFSB Bancorp competitors beat CFSB Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

