Comparing UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A UMB Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. UMB Financial pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial 18.00% 13.85% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.69 billion 1.88 $431.68 million $7.62 8.59

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. It also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; custodial; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, eStatements, and mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.